Tsitsipas grinds down Cressy to reach third round

Sep 2, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits the ball against Maxime Cressy of the United States on day three of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas weathered a serve-volleying storm from Maxime Cressy before grinding the American wildcard down 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

In a slow-burning contest of short, sharp points, fourth seed Tsitsipas had to fight off a set point against the French-born Cressy, who thrashed down 21 aces and chipped-and-charged relentlessly on a muggy night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Impressing in his main draw debut at a Grand Slam, Cressy dragged the Greek deep into the final set but was broken in the ninth game as fatigue set in, allowing Tsitsipas to close out a tough win on serve.

Tsitsipas will next play Croatia’s Borna Coric for a place in the last 16.