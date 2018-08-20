Tsonga pulls out of U.S. Open with knee injury

(Reuters) - Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a long-term knee problem, the United States Tennis Association said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 19, 2018. France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Tsonga, three times a quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows, has not played since a semi-final defeat at the Open Sud de France in February. He had knee surgery in April.

The 33-year-old, now ranked 64 in the world, will be replaced in the main draw by Australian James Duckworth.

The season’s final grand slam begins on Aug. 27 in Flushing Meadows.