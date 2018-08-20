FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 20, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tsonga pulls out of U.S. Open with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a long-term knee problem, the United States Tennis Association said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 19, 2018. France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Tsonga, three times a quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows, has not played since a semi-final defeat at the Open Sud de France in February. He had knee surgery in April.

The 33-year-old, now ranked 64 in the world, will be replaced in the main draw by Australian James Duckworth.

The season’s final grand slam begins on Aug. 27 in Flushing Meadows.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.