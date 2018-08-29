FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 8:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venus Williams sends Giorgi packing

Amy Tennery

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Venus Williams beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-4 7-5 in the U.S. Open second round on Wednesday to set up a possible third-round match against her younger sister Serena.

Aug 29, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Venus Williams of the United States celebrates after match point against Camila Giorgi of Italy (not pictured) in the second round on day three of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Venus, seeded 16th, powered through the first set but appeared to lose energy toward the end of the second in broiling conditions inside the newly built Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Slideshow (3 Images)

She said the crowd’s encouragement had helped her.

“I felt the energy, definitely,” Venus said. “That love-40 game at four all was not looking good and you guys really got me through that.”

Venus Williams won U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001.

Reporting by Amy Tennery and Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond

