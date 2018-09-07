Factbox: Naomi Osaka - player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for Japan’s Naomi Osaka ahead of Saturday’s U.S. Open final against American Serena Williams (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 6, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan serves to Madison Keys of the United States in a women's semi-final match on day eleven of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

20-Naomi Osaka

Age: 20

Height: 1.80 meters

Plays: Right handed

WTA ranking: 19

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best Grand Slam result: U.S. Open final 2018

Japan’s Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final when she battled past last year’s runner-up Madison Keys.

Standing in the way of the emerging 20-year-old’s first major crown and second title of the season is another American, her childhood idol Serena Williams.

Osaka will be full of confidence going into the biggest match of her career so far, having beaten Williams in straight sets in this year’s Miami Masters.

Another upset will make Osaka only the second Asian to win a singles major after China’s Li Na.

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: beat Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-3 6-2

Second round: beat Julia Glushko (Israel) 6-2 6-0

Third Round: beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-0 6-0

Fourth Round: beat 26-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 6-3 2-6 6-4

Quarter-finals: beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-1 6-1

Semi-finals: beat 14-Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-2 6-4