Factbox: Serena Williams - player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for American Serena Williams ahead of Saturday’s U.S. Open final clash against Japan’s Naomi Osaka (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 6, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the United States reaches for a forehand against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia (not pictured) in a women's semi-final match on day eleven of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

17-Serena Williams

Age: 36

Height: 1.75 meters

Plays: Right handed

WTA ranking: 26

Grand Slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Williams swatted aside Latvian 19th seed Anastasija Sevastova to storm into the U.S. Open women’s final where she will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who beat her in their only previous meeting this year.

Williams will be heavily backed to claim her first Grand Slam trophy since winning last year’s Australian Open while pregnant and equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors.

The 36-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Alexis-Olympia last September, reached this year’s Wimbledon title clash while still working to strike a balance between the challenges of motherhood and professional tennis.

She is bidding to join Court, Evonne Goolagong and Kim Clijsters as the only mothers to have won Grand Slam titles in the professional era.

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: beat Magda Linette (Poland) 6-4 6-0

Second round: beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-2 6-2

Third Round: beat 16-Venus Williams (U.S.) 6-1 6-2

Fourth Round: beat Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) 6-0 4-6 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat 8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-3

Semi-finals: beat 19-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-0