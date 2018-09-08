Osaka claims U.S. Open title after Serena meltdown

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka became Japan’s first ever Grand Slam champion after she thumped a raging Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final on Saturday, with the American suffering a meltdown after being handed a game penalty.

Sept 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the U.S. Open trophy after beating Serena Williams of the USA in the women’s final on day thirteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

With Osaka in control of the match, chair umpire Carlos Ramos sent Williams into a rage when he handed the 23-time Grand Slam champion a game penalty for a string of bad behavior, including a coaching violation and verbal and racket abuse.

Williams then launched a verbal attack on Ramos, demanding everything from an apology to accusing him of being a thief.

The game penalty put Osaka 5-3 up in second set and the 20-year-old Japanese kept her cool to pull off a historic win.