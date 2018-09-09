Factbox: Serena's run-ins with U.S. Open officials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Factbox on Serena Williams’s controversial moments with officials at the U.S. Open following her defeat to Japan’s Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s final.

Sept 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA argues with chair umpire Carlos Ramos while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women’s final on day thirteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

* Losing her 2004 quarter-final match to Jennifer Capriati, Williams was upset by several line calls and the tournament later removed umpire Mariana Alves from officiating. The incident paved the way for using video replays in the sport.

* The Grand Slam Committee handed Williams an $82,500 fine and put her on two years’ probation for an expletive-laced outburst at a line judge during her 2009 semi-final against Kim Clijsters.

* During her 2011 final against Sam Stosur, Williams was issued a code violation for arguing with the umpire, Eva Asderaki. The Grand Slam Committee ruled the incident was not a major offense and fined her $2,000. Stosur would go on to win the match 6-2 6-3.