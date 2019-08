Zverev outlasts Tiafoe in scorching five-setter

Aug 29, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits to Frances Tiafoe of the USA in the second round on day four of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sixth seed Alexander Zverev outlasted Frances Tiafoe 6-3 3-6 6-2 2-6 6-3 in the U.S. Open second round on Thursday, as he continued to put his disappointing Wimbledon behind him and enhance his reputation as one of the sport’s best young players.

Zverev, who suffered a shock first-round defeat at the All-England Tennis Club last month, showed off his trademark endurance under the blistering sun on Arthur Ashe Stadium, saving eight of the 11 break points Tiafoe created on the German’s serve.

Zverev, who fired down 22 aces, appeared exhausted after a match lasting more than three hours.

“Frances gave me an unbelievable fight,” said Zverev. “I’m just happy to get the win somehow. Sometimes I would like to win easier than always five sets.”

The 22-year-old German was no stranger to his American opponent, leading him 3-1 in previous meetings, after they competed together in juniors competition.