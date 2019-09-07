Andreescu beats Williams to win U.S. Open

Sept 7, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Bianca Andreescu of Canada with the US Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams of the USA in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams 6-3 7-5 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first Grand Slam title and stop the American’s bid to equal the all-time record.

The hard-hitting Andreescu matched Williams’ power throughout the slugfest and fended off a late comeback from the six-times U.S. Open champion to claim victory.

The 19-year-old dropped her racket after hitting a winner on match point to seal victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium and collapsed on her back after embracing her defeated opponent.

Andreescu, who becomes the first Canadian woman to win a major in the professional era, prevented Williams from equaling Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.