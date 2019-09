Sep 1, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia rubs his shoulder during a match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the fourth round on day seven of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open title defense came to a halt on Sunday when the Serb retired from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka due to a shoulder injury.

Wawrinka was leading 6-4 7-5 2-1 when Djokovic decided he could not continue.