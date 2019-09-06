Serena Williams v Bianca Andreescu

(Reuters) - A look at the key facts and records of American Serena Williams and Canada’s Bianca Andreescu before their title clash at the U.S. Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

8-SERENA WILLIAMS

Age: 37

WTA ranking: 8

Grand Slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

2019 WTA titles: 0

2018 U.S. Open performance: Runner-up

Best U.S. Open performance: Winner (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-1 6-1

Second round: Caty McNally (U.S.) 5-7 6-3 6-1

Third round: Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: 22-Petra Martic (Croatia) 6-3 6-4

Quarter-finals: 18-Wang Qiang (China) 6-1 6-0

Semi-finals: 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3 6-1

- Serena Williams, who holds the Open Era record of 23 Grand Slam titles, would tie Margaret Court’s all-time tally of 24 with a win on Saturday.

- Williams has a 23-9 record in Grand Slam finals, and 6-3 at Flushing Meadows with her only losses coming to sister Venus (2001), Samantha Stosur (2011) and Naomi Osaka (2018).

- Since returning from maternity leave last year, Williams is 0-3 in Grand Slam finals.

- Williams is currently tied with Chris Evert for the Open Era U.S. Open crowns (six) and U.S. Open match victories (101).

15-BIANCA ANDREESCU

Age: 19

WTA ranking: 15

Grand Slam titles: 0

2019 WTA titles: 2

2018 U.S. Open performance: First qualifying round

Best U.S. Open performance: Final (2019)

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: Katie Volynets (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

Second round: Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) 6-3 7-5

Third round: 19-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: Taylor Townsend (U.S.) 6-1 4-6 6-2

Quarter-finals: 25-Elise Mertens (Belgium) 3-6 6-2 6-3

Semi-finals: 13-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 7-6(3) 7-5

- Bianca Andreescu is looking to win her first major trophy in just her fourth Grand Slam main draw appearances, a feat only previously accomplished by Monica Seles at Roland Garros 1990.

- She is the second Canadian woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era following Eugenie Bouchard, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon 2014.

- Andreescu is the first teenager to play in the U.S. Open final since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She is aiming to become the first teenage Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 U.S. Open and at 19 years and two months the youngest since Svetlana Kuznetsova at the 2004 U.S. Open.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Andreescu leads 1-0

2019 Andreescu d Williams 3-1 retired (Toronto, hard)