FILE PHOTO: Sep 6, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Shadows of photographers in the stands reflect onto a banner Louis Armstrong Stadium during the match between Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic and Shelby Rogers of the United States (both not pictured) on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports