Vondrousova out of U.S. Open with wrist injury

FILE PHOTO: Jun 8, 2019; Paris, France; Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) hits the ball against Ashleigh Barty (not pictured) on day 14 of the 2019 French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the U.S. Open with a left wrist injury, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The 20-year-old Czech did not compete in any U.S. Open tune-up events and has not been in action since falling in the first round at Wimbledon.

Vondrousova was seeded 17th in the women’s draw at Flushing Meadows, where play begins on Monday. China’s Zhang Shuai, the next eligible player to be seeded, will take that line on the draw with her place being filled by a qualifier or lucky loser.

Left-hander Vondrousova fell just short of becoming the first Czech woman to win the French Open for 38 years when she lost to Australia’s Ash Barty in the Roland Garros final.