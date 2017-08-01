Medvedev sees off twisted ankle, match point to advance in Washington

Jul 31, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits forehand against Reilly Opelka of the United States (not pictured) on day one of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Russia's Daniil Medvedev overcame an ankle injury then fought off a match point to advance to the second round of the Citi Open in Washington D.C. on Monday.

Medvedev twisted his ankle late in the third set and fought off a match point against Reilly Opelka before he prevailed 6-7(8) 6-3 7-6(6) to move into a second round clash with American Steve Johnson.

The men's draw suffered a minor blow when John Isner, who won the Atlanta title last week and has been beaten three times in the final in Washington in 2007, 2013 and 2015, had to withdraw from the tournament with a knee injury.

"Disappointed to have withdrawn from the @CitiOpen this year," Isner posted on Twitter. "Unfortunately, I'm just not quite fit enough for it this year. I'll be back!"

Jul 31, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves against Reilly Opelka of the United States (not pictured) on day one of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In other first-round men's action, American Donald Young beat compatriot Tim Smyczek 4-6 6-3 6-4, to set up a second round clash with world number nine Kei Nishikori.

World number seven Dominic Thiem, the top seed, is due to play on Tuesday, while former Argentina's U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro is also on court.

Jul 31, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Reilly Opelka of the United States hits a backhand against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) on day one of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Women's third seed Lauren Davis was upset by Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 6-3 on Monday, while former number one Jelena Jankovic retired while trailing Oceane Dodin 2-0 in the third set.

German fourth seed Julia Goerges defeated Francoise Abanda 6-4 6-4.

Top seeded Simona Halep will face American Sloane Stephens, who won the tournament in 2015 on Tuesday.