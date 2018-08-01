FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 7:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Kyrgios out of Citi Open with hip injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Citi Open with a hip injury on Wednesday, another setback in the Australian’s buildup to the U.S. Open.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2018. Australia's Nick Kyrgios hits a shot during his third round match against Japan's Kei Nishikori. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kyrgios had injured his hip a week earlier in Atlanta but the fifth seed made the trip to Washington D.C. hoping to be fit, only to pull out of his opening match against compatriot James Duckworth.

World number 17 Kyrgios is scheduled to play tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati before the year’s final major which begins on Aug. 27 at Flushing Meadows.

Jason Kubler was awarded Kyrgios’s spot in the draw but the lucky loser was unable to take advantage, falling 1-6 6-2 7-6(5) to Duckworth.

In other second round action American Frances Tiafoe cruised to a comfortable 6-2 6-4 win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

After trading early breaks the 13th seeded Tiafoe took control at 2-2 sweeping the next six games to take the opening set and a 2-0 lead in the second.

American Denis Kudla eased past Russian 12th seed Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-3 while Frenchman Jeremy Chardy was another early casualty as the 14th seed fell 6-4 6-4 to 93rd ranked Romanian Marius Copil.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis

