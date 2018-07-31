FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 31, 2018 / 7:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Wozniacki withdraws from Citi Open with leg injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki was forced out of the Citi Open with a leg injury on Tuesday, withdrawing from the Washington, DC tournament just ahead of her first round match.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2018 Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki reacts as she walks off court after losing her second round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

The world number two and top seed had been scheduled to face Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina in the first match of the evening session, but pulled out with what the WTA website described as a right leg injury.

The match would have been the first of the Dane’s North American hardcourt campaign, leading up to the U.S. Open.

Wozniacki was replaced in the draw by Belgian lucky loser Ysaline Bonaventure.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.