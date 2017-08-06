Tennis - Zverev beats Nishikori in Citi semis, to face Anderson

Aug 5, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany waves to the crowd after his match against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) in a men's singles semifinal at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Alexander Zverev moved into the final of the Citi Open with a 6-3 6-4 win over Japan’s Kei Nishikori on Saturday.

Zverev, who is looking for his fourth tournament win of the year, needed only 64 minutes to defeat Nishikori and move into the final in Washington D.C. where he will play Kevin Anderson after the South African beat Jack Sock by the same score.

Zverev, 20, broke Nishikori in the second game and dominated his own service, winning 94 percent of his first-serve points.

Anderson’s serve was also a major weapon in his win over Sock. The 31-year-old is working his way back to form after dropping as low as 80 in the rankings this year as he fought to return from knee, ankle and shoulder issues. “It’s a great start to the summer. It’s obviously a very big tournament so I‘m very pleased to be through to the final,” Anderson told reporters.