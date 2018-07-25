Serena Williams feels targeted for drug testing

Serena Williams is back to being a threat on the tennis court and, according to her, that means it is time for an inordinate amount of drug tests.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018 Serena Williams of the U.S. waves after losing the women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Williams took to social media Tuesday night to complain about her latest test, which she says she is subject to more than other American tennis players.

.”..and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive,” she wrote in a tweet.

“But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited,” she said in a followup tweet.

Williams is coming off a loss to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final, just her fourth tournament since sitting out a year because of her pregnancy.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has reportedly already been tested five times in 2018 alone, more than any other U.S. player — male or female.

—Field Level Media