Factbox: Longest men's singles matches at Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) - American John Isner now has the distinction of playing in the two longest men’s singles matches in Wimbledon history after his epic semi-final loss to South African Kevin Anderson on Friday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2018 John Isner of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Below are the five longest Wimbledon’s singles matches.

1 - First round, 2010. John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-4 3-6 6-7(7) 7-6(3) 70-68 - 11hrs 5 mins (record for longest match ever at any venue)

2 - Semi-final, 2018. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Isner 7-6(6) 6-7(5) 6-7(9) 6-4 26-24 - 6hrs 36mins

3 - Third round, 2012. Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Sam Querrey (U.S.) 7-6(6) 6-4 6-7(2) 6-7(3) 17-15 - 5hrs 31mins

4 - Second round, 1989. Greg Holmes (U.S.) bt Todd Witsken (U.S.) 5-7 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 14-12 - 5hrs 28mins

5 - First round, 1969. Pancho Gonzales (U.S) bt Charlie Pasarell (U.S) 22-24 1-6 16-14 6-3 11-9 - 5hrs 12mins