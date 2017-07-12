FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Muller magic runs out as Cilic powers into semis
July 12, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a month ago

Muller magic runs out as Cilic powers into semis

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Croatia’s Marin Cilic celebrates during the quarter final match against Luxembourg’s Gilles MullerTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Gilles Muller's unlikely Wimbledon run came to an end when he was beaten in five sets by Croatian Marin Cilic in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Cilic, who triumphed 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 will now face Sam Querrey in the semi-finals after the American upset home favorite Andy Murray.

The 34-year-old Muller was an unexpected presence in the last eight after he pulled off a surprise, five-set win over Rafa Nadal in the fourth round.

Muller took that form into the contest with Cilic but when his run of 31 service games without a break ended in the third set, the tide turned towards the Croat, who produced some magnificent return play in the final set.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Williams

