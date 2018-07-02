Halle champion Coric falls flat at Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) - Croatian Borna Coric had every reason to believe his woeful Wimbledon record was about to change for the better when he arrived at the All England Club on Monday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2018 Croatia's Borna Coric in action during the first round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Instead it was a familiar tale of woe for the 21-year-old 16th seed as he was outplayed in the first round by Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6) 6-2 6-2.

Coric beat eight-times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer to win the Halle title in the build-up to the year’s third Grand Slam — a result that reverberated around the tennis world.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2018 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the first round match against Croatia's Borna Coric REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

But after failing to convert a set point in the opener he faded away to a fourth defeat in five Wimbledon matches.

“He was much the better player today,” Coric, the first of the men’s top 16 seeds to tumble, told reporters.

“But I knew it was going to be tough because I learned by now that this is tennis and one week can be great; another one can be a disaster like now.”

Coric said the Wimbledon grass is not the same as the lawns in Halle.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2018 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during the first round match against Croatia's Borna Coric REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

“It’s completely different conditions,” he said. “Someone told me I could play Federer in the fourth round here but I didn’t even look beyond the first round.

“The grass is definitely a little bit different (to Halle). I was really struggling to move today. It was really windy. I didn’t find it very enjoyable.

“If I get that first set, it could turn around a little bit. But then after that, my level just really dropped.”

Despite the defeat Coric said it had still been a positive grasscourt season after winning only his second career title in Halle.

“If somebody said I’m going to do 500 points on the grass, I would sign up. So I cannot complain,” he said.