Del Potro shows his form in three-set romp past Lopez

LONDON (Reuters) - Juan Martin del Potro showed he is shaping up nicely for tougher matches ahead with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 romp past Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez to reach the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2018 Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates winning the second round match against Spain's Feliciano Lopez REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

The big Argentine fifth seed, in the same half of the draw as world number one Rafael Nadal, was dominant throughout against the 36-year-old at his 66th consecutive Grand Slam tournament.

“I’m taking it match by match,” said Del Potro as he looks for his first Grand Slam title since winning the U.S. Open nine years ago.

Slideshow (9 Images)

“I’m pleased with my improvements but I need a little more,” he added.

He won in little over an hour, moving Lopez about the court and only occasionally coming under pressure from the Spaniard, who showed glimpses of deft net play but made 43 unforced errors to the Argentine’s five.

Del Potro faces Benoit Paire in the third round after the Frenchman upset 26th-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov joined Croatian third seed Marin Cilic among the eliminated seeds when he was upset in five sets by Del Potro’s compatriot Guido Pella.