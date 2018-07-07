Djokovic hits back to take out home hope Edmund

LONDON (Reuters) - Three-time champion Novak Djokovic silenced a raucous Center Court crowd as he came back to beat home favorite Kyle Edmund 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the third round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Edmund appeared to be riding a wave of euphoria generated by England’s World Cup quarter-final win against Sweden as he outplayed the Serbian former world number one in the first set.

But Djokovic snapped out of his torpor and took charge once he broke in a marathon seventh game of the second set.

He dominated the third set and although 21st seed Edmund was competitive again in the fourth, Djokovic broke at 4-4 and then clinically held serve for victory — applying the seal on an impressive display with an ace down the middle.

The Serb, seeded 12th, will face powerful Russian youngster Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarter-finals.