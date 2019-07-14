Factbox: Novak Djokovic's five Wimbledon titles

LONDON (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on Novak Djokovic’s five Wimbledon titles after the Serb beat Roger Federer in the final on Sunday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses for photographs with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer Will Oliver/Pool via REUTERS

2011: beat Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3

As Djokovic chewed on a piece of Centre Court turf, having just claimed his maiden Wimbledon title by defeating Nadal, no one in the stands would have been left in any doubt as to who was the best player in the world.

It was the Serb’s 50th win in 51 matches in 2011 as he became the first man for nine years other than Nadal and Roger Federer to become the Wimbledon champion.

2014: beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 6-4

Djokovic ended his mini-Grand Slam drought, which included defeats in three major finals, with a thrilling five-set victory over Federer.

The Serb fended off break points in an intense final set and clinched victory in just under four hours. He then headed into the stands to celebrate with coach Boris Becker, a three-time Wimbledon champion, brought in by Djokovic at the start of the year to help end his run of 18 months without a major win.

2015: beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7–6(1) 6–7(10) 6–4 6–3

Djokovic raced past the likes of Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl in the all-time list of major winners as the Serb saw off Federer in four sets for his ninth Grand Slam title.

He came up with the big serves to save six of the seven break points he faced, making up for a shock defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

“He was better on the bigger points. He was rock solid, I didn’t play badly myself. But that’s how it goes,” Federer said.

2018: beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3)

Having dropped to his lowest ranking since 2006, and without a major title since the 2016 French Open, world number 21 Djokovic entered Wimbledon still looking for some form after surgery on his elbow.

But he was close to his breathtaking best by the time he outlasted Rafa Nadal in a five-set semi-final, before recording a comfortable win over Anderson in the title decider.

2019: beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(4) 4-6 13-12(3)

World number one Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon having missed the chance to win four Grand Slam tournaments in a row for the second time in his career at Roland Garros last month.

The Serb, however, produced a series of clinical displays before overcoming his old foe Federer in a titanic five-set battle to collect his 16th Grand Slam title.