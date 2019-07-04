Factbox: Serena Williams v Kaja Juvan

(Reuters) - A look at the records of American Serena Williams and Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan before their second-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

11-SERENA WILLIAMS

Age: 37

WTA Ranking: 10 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

2018 Wimbledon performance: Runner-up

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016)

Williams, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam that has so far eluded her since maternity leave, scrapped her way past Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone in her opener.

The seven-times winner, a runner-up at the All England Club last year, faces a potentially tricky test against another qualifier whom she has never played before.

KAJA JUVAN

Age: 18

WTA Ranking: 133 (Highest ranking: 123)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Wimbledon performance: Did not play

Juvan showed her potential with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Czech Kristyna Pliskova in the first round and will look to go all out in the biggest match of her career.

The Slovenian will take inspiration from fellow teenager Cori Gauff’s stunning first-round win over Venus Williams.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: This is their first meeting.