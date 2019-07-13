Factbox: Wimbledon champion Simona Halep

LONDON (Reuters) - Factbox on Romanian Simona Halep, who beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-2 to win the Wimbledon title on Saturday:

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Born: Sept. 27, 1991 in Constanta, Romania. (Age: 27)

Grand Slam titles (2): French Open 2018; Wimbledon 2019

* Won her first Grand Slam title after falling at the final hurdle three times — Roland Garros (2014, 2017) and the Australian Open (2018).

* Became the first Romanian to win a Grand Slam crown since her manager Virginia Ruzici in Paris in 1978.

MAKING HER NAME

Started playing at the age of four

Turned pro in 2006

CAREER TO DATE

* Began playing on the ITF circuit in 2006.

* Announced herself to the world in 2013, claiming six WTA titles — in Nuremberg, ‘S-Hertogenbosch, Budapest, New Haven, Moscow and Sofia. Finished the season at number 11.

* Won two WTA titles in 2014 at Doha and Bucharest. Finished runner-up in three more events, including the French Open where she was beaten by Maria Sharapova in the final. Reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon. Ranking climbed to number three.

* Triumphed in Shenzhen, Dubai and Indian Wells in 2015. Reached the semi-finals at the U.S. Open and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Finished the year ranked number two.

* Claimed three WTA titles in 2016, in Madrid, Bucharest and Montreal. Quarter-finalist at Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

* Reached number one for the first time in 2017 and won the Madrid title. Lost in the French Open final to Jelena Ostapenko. Reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

* Beaten by Caroline Wozniacki the 2018 Australian Open final.

* Claimed her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros defeating Sloane Stephens.

* She made several changes to her coaching team and her ranking dropped to seventh in 2019.

* Dropped only one set throughout the tournament to claim her first Wimbledon title.