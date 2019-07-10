Factbox: Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Swiss Roger Federer and Japan’s Kei Nishikori before their quarter-final match at Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2019 Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Carl Recine

2-ROGER FEDERER

Age: 37

ATP Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2018 Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)

Federer was at his ruthless best as he raced past Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini to reach a record-extending 17th quarter-final at Wimbledon.

The Swiss has cruised through his opening four matches but will be tested by Nishikori, who won their last meeting at the 2018 ATP Finals.

8-KEI NISHIKORI

Age: 29

ATP Ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2019 Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Toby Melville

Best Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals (2018, 2019)

Nishikori has slipped under the radar in his only grass court tournament appearance this season, having dropped just one set across four matches.

The Japanese has met Federer at a Grand Slam only once, losing in five sets in the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open.