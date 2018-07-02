FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Federer walks out at Wimbledon in Uniqlo shirt, not Nike

Pritha Sarkar

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer’s career-long association with Nike appeared to be over on Monday as the Wimbledon champion walked on to Center Court to open the defense of his title wearing a Uniqlo branded outfit.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2018 Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the first round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Gone was the Nike swish from his bandana and the RF logo that usually appears on his jacket was also missing.

While thousands of fans around Center Court wore baseball caps displaying the RF logo, Federer can no longer use it as the design is owned by the American apparel and equipment company that had sponsored the Swiss during all of his previous record 20 Grand Slam wins.

Federer, who was sporting a plain white bandana while playing Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the first round, has yet to comment on the switch to the Japanese casual wear designer.

The top seed, however, was wearing Nike footwear as Uniqlo do not manufacture shoes.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
