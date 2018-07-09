Federer leaves yet another rival chasing shadows

LONDON (Reuters) - Over the past week none of Roger Federer’s opponents needed to play on a court with a retractable roof as Wimbledon has been roasting in 30 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2018. Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Toby Melville

What they would probably have preferred is to play on a Centre Court with a retractable grass surface - one that can open up and swallow them whole and spare them from receiving any further punishment from the most elegant executioner in tennis.

Just too bad that option was not available to Adrian Mannarino on Monday as he was tortured and tormented during a jaw-dropping opening set when he won only one point on his own serve.

Mercifully the set flashed by in 16 breathtaking minutes as Federer whizzed into the quarter-finals with a 6-0 7-5 6-4 win.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2018. France's Adrian Mannarino in action during the fourth round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Had the Swiss not squandered four break points in the opening game of the second set, which lasted almost as long as the entire opener, Federer would probably have not needed an hour and 45 minutes to get back into the locker room.

Did he feel sorry for Mannarino?

“Not really. I’m telling myself why didn’t I break the first game of the second,” a grinning Federer said as he stood three wins away from lifting the men’s trophy for a record ninth time.

“I was also surprised it was that fast, that first set, especially 16 minutes. That was too fast. Shouldn’t really happen but thankfully they do for me. I probably won’t have another 6-0 set this week, so I’ll enjoy this one.”

Perhaps blinded by the male fan who sat in the corner decked in gold lame to resemble the pineapple-topped Challenge Cup, the 36-year-old Swiss fluffed his lines despite being 0-40 up on Mannarino’s serve in that first game of the second.

Slideshow (3 Images)

That reprieve, followed by further break point let-offs in the Frenchman’s next two service games, allowed Mannarino to make more of a match of it.

The first set horror-show and an apparent groin injury did not stop the world number 26 from becoming the first man to earn break points against Federer at the All England Club this year.

Converting any of them, however, was mission impossible as Federer saved all four to take his streak of winning successive service games at Wimbledon to 81, dating back to last year’s semi-finals.

Federer has also won 32 consecutive sets at the grasscourt major, dating back to his semi-final defeat in 2016.

Even the top seed was surprised at how easily everything appears to be falling into place as he chases a 21st Grand Slam title.

“After all these years, it is surprising to be the No. 1 seed, in the top two rankings at 36. I didn’t think that was ever going to happen, to be honest,” Federer said after setting up a last-eight meeting with South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson.

“That has been the surprise for me, that sometimes there is a set like this. I was just very happy that I was able to protect my serve, find a way to break, create opportunities. I think I can be very pleased.”