Ruthless Federer marches on with another straight-sets win

LONDON (Reuters) - Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer advanced to the Wimbledon last 16 without dropping a set after a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over German Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2018. Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his third round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Federer, seeking a record ninth Wimbledon title, eased through the first set before the big-serving Struff put up more of a fight in the second.

Related Coverage Saturday's order of play at Wimbledon

But Federer clinched it with a superb service game that included a wonderful volley at the end of a long rally followed by a winning drive down the line.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2018. Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his third round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The 36-year-old Swiss proceeded to win his 29th consecutive set at the All England Club and wrap up victory on Centre Court in just over one and a half hours.

“Against big servers who go for a lot it’s always difficult to find rhythm and be sure that you are in driver’s seat until the match is over,” Federer said.

“I was happy to stay clam and finish off the job. I thought I did very well today. I created more chances in the second set and was always able to stay pretty clean on my own service game.

“It’s a wonderful feeling walking out there, I take every match one at a time, I try to put on a good match, try hard every time, and will never underestimate anybody - that keeps me in check.”