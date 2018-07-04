Wimbledon: Federer delivers shot-making masterclass to reach round three

LONDON (Reuters) - Two days after creating a stir at Wimbledon with his new mega-bucks clothing deal, Roger Federer was back making a style statement with his dazzling tennis as he gave Lukas Lacko a 6-4 6-4 6-1 dressing down to reach the third round on Wednesday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2018 Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the second round match against Slovakia's Lukas Lacko REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

The Swiss champion was at his breath-taking best as he crafted 48 exquisite winners during a 90-minute match that seemed more an exhibition of his shot-making than a charge toward a record ninth Wimbledon title.

When Federer turned up to defend his crown in 2013, he suffered a shock second-round humbling by Sergiy Stakhovsky.

There was no danger of a repeat performance against Slovakia’s Lacko, however, and a forehand swish on match point gave the top seed a 26th consecutive set at the grasscourt major.

Federer will face either Croatian Ivo Karlovic or Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff for a place in the fourth round.