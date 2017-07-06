FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Ferrer through as Darcis becomes Wimbledon's eighth injury withdrawal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a month

Ferrer through as Darcis becomes Wimbledon's eighth injury withdrawal

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 Spain’s David Ferrer in action during his first round match against France’s Richard GasquetTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain's David Ferrer was on court only briefly on Thursday as Wimbledon second round opponent Steve Darcis retired injured.

Ferrer, twice a quarter-finalist at the grasscourt slam, was leading 3-0 when Belgium's Darcis cried off with a back injury.

Darcis, who once beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon, is the eighth player to retire in the men's singles at this year's championships.

Two players - Martin Klizan and Alexandr Dolgopolov - failed to complete their matches on Centre Court against Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively on Tuesday.

Unseeded Ferrer will play either Czech Tomas Berdych or American Ryan Harrison in the third round.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.