Factbox-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini - road to Wimbledon final and key stats

(Reuters) - A look at the road to the Wimbledon final for Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini ahead of Sunday’s title showdown on Centre Court (prefix number denotes seeding).

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Paul Childs

1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 34

Nation: Serbia

ATP ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021; French Open 2016, 2021; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Jack Draper (Britain) 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

Second round: Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-3

Third round: Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7)

Fourth round: 17-Cristian Garin (Chile) 6-2 6-4 6-2

Quarter-finals: Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Semi-finals: 10-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5

7-MATTEO BERRETTINI

Age: 25

Nation: Italy

ATP ranking: 9

Grand Slam titles: 0

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0

Second round: Botic Van De Zandschulp (Netherlands) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)

Third round: Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-4 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: Ilya Ivashka (Belarus) 6-4 6-3 6-1

Quarter-finals: 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3

Semi-finals: Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4

TOURNAMENT STATISTICS DJOKOVIC BERRETTINI

Aces 63 101

Fastest serve speed 125 mph 139 mph

Double faults 17 12

First-serve points won 85% 82%

Winners 190 254

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Djokovic leads 2-0

Previous meetings

2021 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-3 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 French Open, clay

2019 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-2 6-1 ATP Finals, hard