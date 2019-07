Frustrated Fognini explodes in Wimbledon bomb rant

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2019 Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his third round match against Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - To many players Wimbledon’s manicured lawns are the finest grass courts in the world, but seemingly not to Fabio Fognini, who cursed the English and said he wished a bomb would explode at the All England Club on Saturday.

In apparent frustration at playing his third-round match on Court 14, one of Wimbledon’s smaller outside courts, the Italian lost his cool during his third-round straight-sets defeat by Tennys Sandgren.

“It’s fair to play here? Damn English, really. Damned, really,” he said during his 6-3 7-6(12) 6-3 loss.

“Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here.”

Fognini, whose fiery temper earned him a suspended two Grand Slam ban for abusing the umpire at the U.S. Open in 2017, later told reporters he was not happy with the court, and apologized if he had offended anyone.

“The court was not really good... Most of the time when you’re on court, you’re frustrated,” he said.

“For sure I was not happy about my performance today because I was knowing I have a lot to win in this case, because I was thinking I have a good chance to win,” he added.

“I say sorry. If somebody feel offended, I say sorry. No problem.”