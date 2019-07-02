Serena Williams vs. Giulia Gatto-Monticone

(Reuters) - A look at the records of American Serena Williams and Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone before their first-round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

11-SERENA WILLIAMS

Age: 37

WTA Ranking: 10 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

2018 Wimbledon performance: Runner-up

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016)

Williams begins her latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam that has so far eluded her since maternity leave and the American will be expected to sail through her opener against Gatto-Monticone.

But the seven-times winner, who was the runner-up at the All England Club last year, has not had the ideal preparation due to a knee injury and will tread carefully in the early rounds.

GIULIA GATTO-MONTICONE

Age: 31

WTA Ranking: 161 (Highest ranking: 154)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Wimbledon performance: Did not play

Gatto-Monticone could not have asked for a tougher opponent as she prepares to make her Wimbledon debut at the age of 31.

The Italian veteran will feature in a Grand Slam main draw for only the second time in her career, having been knocked out in the French Open first round earlier this year.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: This is their first meeting.