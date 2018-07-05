Halep belatedly finds her range to overcome Zheng

LONDON (Reuters) - Simona Halep showed all the marks of a champion when she emerged unscathed from a first-set fright to reach the third round of Wimbledon with a 7-5 6-0 win over China’s Zheng Saisai on Thursday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2018 Romania's Simona Halep in action during the second round match against China's Saisai Zheng REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Halep’s hopes of completing a French Open-Wimbledon double appeared to be in trouble when she fell 5-3 behind in the first set.

But the newest member of the grand slam winners’ circle showed her new-found maturity to win the next 10 games on the trot and completely locked out Zheng from the contest.

The Romanian world number one will next face Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan.