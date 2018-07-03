FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 5:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Halep enjoys first win as grand slam champion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Simona Halep, the newest member of the Grand Slam champions’ club, silenced a roaring Japanese army of supporters as she demolished Kurumi Nara 6-2 6-4 to reach the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2018. Romania's Simona Halep shakes hands with Japan's Kurumi Nara after winning her first round match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Playing with a lighter load on her shoulders after winning the French Open title last month, Halep rolled back her arms and let the winners fly off her racket strings.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The Romanian world number one was broken once in the opening set and also faced two break points at 2-1 up in the second.

A forehand winner and a Nara error allowed Halep to sidestep that pothole and she wrapped up victory when Nara smacked a forehand long.

She will next face China’s Zheng Saisai for a place in the third round.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon

