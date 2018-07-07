FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2018 / 2:52 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Top seed Halep stunned by Hsieh in Wimbledon third round

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Women’s top seed Simona Halep crashed out in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday when she was beaten 3-6 6-4 7-5 by Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2018. Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Romanian world number one, who claimed her first Grand Slam title at last month’s French Open, never got to grips with the tricky 32-year-old who battled back from 5-3 down in the deciding set to claim a stunning victory.

A weary-looking Halep ended the match with successive forehand errors.

Her defeat means only one of the top 10 seeds has reached the last 16 in the women’s draw.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Clare Lovell

