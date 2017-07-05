Factbox: Highlights of Wimbledon third day

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 5, 2017 USA’s Venus Williams in action during her second round match against China’s Qiang Wang

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day three of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

1740 VENUS SECURES THIRD=ROUND SPOT

- Five-times champion Venus Williams came back from a set down to beat China's Wang Qiang 4-6 6-4 6-1 on Court One.

- The 37-year-old American will meet Japan's Naomi Osaka in the third round.

1720 MURRAY MARCHES ON

- Defending champion Andy Murray beat German Dustin Brown 6-3 6-2 6-2 in an hour and 36 minutes on Centre Court.

- The 30-year-old British top seed hit 31 winners to reach the third round in the tournament for the 12th time.

1630 KHACHANOV THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

- Karen Khachanov, the 30th-seeded Russian, reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time after defeating Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 7-5.

1625 CILIC ADVANCES

- Seventh seed Croatian Marin Cilic progressed to round three by beating German Florian Mayer 7-6(2) 6-4 7-5 in just over two hours on Court Two.

1530 NISHIKORI WINS

- Ninth seed Kei Nishikori recovered from a second-set tiebreak loss to claim a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-1 7-6(6) second round victory over Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine on Court One.

1520 KONTA SURVIVES TRICKY VEKIC TEST

- Home favorite Johanna Konta needed three hours and 10 minutes on Centre Court to see off 21-year-old Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(4) 4-6 10-8 in the second round.

- Konta, the sixth seed, reached the third round for the first time in six appearances.

- Her win marked the first time two British women have reached round three at the championships since 1986, with Heather Watson having gone through earlier in the day.

1510 OSAKA UPSETS STRYCOVA

- Japan's Naomi Osaka held her nerves in the decisive third set to beat 22nd seed Barbora Strycova 6-1 0-6 6-4 on Court 17.

1440 MULLER BATTLES PAST ROSOL

- Luxembourg's Gilles Muller rallied back after going down two sets to one to beat Czech Lukas Rosol 7-5 6-7(7) 4-6 6-3 9-7 after three hours and 37 minutes of play on Court 12.

- Muller will meet Briton Aljaz Bedene in the next round.

1415 QUERREY ADVANCES

- American Sam Querrey, the 24th seed, recorded a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

1400 IMPRESSIVE TSONGA THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

- Twelfth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga eased into the third round with a 6-1 7-5 6-2 win over Italy's Simone Bolelli on Court Two.

- The world number 10 from France reached that stage for the fourth year in succession.

1330 ITALY's LORENZI FINALLY WINS AT SW19

- Italy's Paolo Lorenzi had good reason to celebrate a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(8) 7-5 first-round victory over Horacio Zeballos of Argentina. It was the number 32 seed's first ever Wimbledon win after 11 defeats in singles and doubles matches since 2010.

1310 SAKKARI CLAIMS COMEBACK WIN

- Greece's Maria Sakkari came back from a set down to reach the third round of the championships for the first time, beating Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 on Court 14.

1300 KONJUH OUSTS BEGU

- Croatia's Ana Konjuh, who reached the third round of the women's singles as a 16-year-old three years ago, has progressed to the same stage again after a 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 win over Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

1255 BAUTISTA AGUT MOVES TO ROUND THREE

- Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 18th seed, beat German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-3 on Court 16.

1225 AZARENKA ADVANCES

- Former world number one Victoria Azarenka set up a third round tie against Great Britain's Heather Watson after a 6-3 6-3 win over 15th seed Elena Vesnina.

Wimbledon is only Azarenka's second tournament of 2017, after her return to playing following the birth of her son Leo in December.

1200 CIBULKOVA STORMS PAST BRADY

- Eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova hit 16 winners on her way to a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Jennifer Brady.

1145 HOME FAVORITE WATSON CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

- Great Britain's Heather Watson raced into the third round with a 6-0 6-4 win over 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova on Court Two.

- Watson lost just eight points on her way to winning the opening set in just 19 minutes, as she reached round three at Wimbledon for the third time.

ORDER OF PLAY ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS STARTING 1200

Centre Court

6-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Donna Vekic (Croatia)

1-Andy Murray (Britain) v Dustin Brown (Germany)

4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Donald Young (U.S.)

Court One

9-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine)

Wang Qiang (China) v 10-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)

