Highlights of Wimbledon day 10

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day 10 of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (times GMT):

1435 SERENA GRABS EARLY ADVANTAGE

Serena Williams, chasing her eighth Wimbledon singles title, broke Germany’s Julia Goerges in the sixth game before claiming the opening set 6-2 in their semi-final.

Williams has never dropped a set in her previous three meetings with Goerges. The 36-year-old American holds a 9-1 winning record in Wimbledon semi-finals with her only loss coming against her sister Venus in 2000.

1320 KERBER RACES INTO FINAL

Germany’s Angelique Kerber served out the match on her second attempt to beat Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 in 68 minutes.

Twice Grand Slam champion Kerber will return to the Wimbledon final for the second time in three years. The last German woman to win Wimbledon was Steffi Graf in 1996.

“I think it was a really tough match,” the 30-year-old Kerber said.

“I was just trying to move good and take my chances. It’s such a great feeling to be back in the final. I’m really excited. It doesn’t matter (who I play).”

Kerber will face either seven-times champion Serena Williams or fellow German Julia Goerges in Saturday’s final.

1245 KERBER CLAIMS OPENING SET

Angelique Kerber breaks Jelena Ostapenko’s serve twice to claim the opening set 6-3 in 34 minutes.

Making her 11th appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon, Kerber is bidding to reach her second final in three years.

Latvia’s Ostapenko has been far from her best in her first semi-final at the All England Club, committing 19 unforced errors as she dropped her first set of the championship.