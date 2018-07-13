Highlights of Wimbledon day 11

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day 11 of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (times GMT):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2018 John Isner of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

1911 NADAL, DJOKOVIC KICK OFF SECOND SEMI-FINAL UNDER ROOF

Second seed Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic began their semi-final encounter under the roof.

Djokovic is looking to deny French Open champion Nadal the chance to claim back-to-back titles in Paris and London for the third time in his career.

1859 ANDERSON SEEKS FORMAT CHANGE AFTER EPIC WIN

Kevin Anderson said that grand slam authorities had to mull changing their format following his draining semi-final encounter with John Isner which lasted over six hours.

“I really hope this a sign for grand slams to change this format. For us to be out there for that amount of time, I really hope we can address this,” the South African, who won the fifth set 26-24 to beat Isner, said.

“At the same time I’m through to the final. I’m definitely going to have to recover as much as I can. It’ll take a long time to process what’s happened today but I’m into the final and that’s a dream come true.”

1849 ANDERSON OUTLASTS ISNER IN MARATHON CLASH

Kevin Anderson becomes the first South African man to reach the Wimbledon final since Brian Norton in 1921, overcoming American John Isner 7-6(6) 6-7(5) 6-7(9) 6-4 26-24 in six hours and 36 minutes in the second-longest match ever at the All England Club.

Anderson hit 49 aces and 118 winners in the epic contest on Centre Court. He plays Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s title clash.

1833 BOYS SHOW MEN THE WAY AT WIMBLEDON

The boys singles semi-final between Briton Jack Draper and fifth seed Nicolas Mejia lasted four hours and 23 minutes before Draper prevailed 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 19-17.

1809 SECOND-LONGEST MATCH AT WIMBLEDON

John Isner and Kevin Anderson were level at 20-20 with the match, which has crossed six hours, the second-longest singles contest ever at the All England Club.

Isner was involved in the longest match at Wimbledon in 2010 against Nicolas Mahut and won in 11 hours and five minutes over three days. That contest ended 6–4 3–6 6–7(7) 7–6(3) 70–68 for a total of 183 games.

1741 MURRAY-AZARENKA REACH MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka beat the British pair of Jay Clarke and Harriet Dart 6-2 6-2 to storm into the mixed doubles final.

Up next for them is the winner of the other semi-final clash between Michael Venus-Katarina Srebotnik and Alexander Peya-Nicole Melichar.

1714 LONGEST SEMI-FINAL SINCE 2013

John Isner was leading Kevin Anderson 12-11 in the deciding set with the match having crossed the five-hour mark. The contest became the longest men’s singles semi-final at Wimbledon, beating the match between Rafa Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro in 2013 which ended in four hours and 44 minutes.

1631 KREJCIKOVA-SINIAKOVA REACH WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL

The Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Poland’s Alicja Rosolska and American Abigail Spears 7-5 6-4 in the women’s doubles semi-final. The third seeds face American Nicole Melichar and Czech Kveta Peschke, seeded 12th, in the title match.

1555 ANDERSON DRAGS CONTEST INTO DECIDER

Kevin Anderson broke John Isner twice to claim the fourth set 6-4 and force a decider after 3-1/2 hours of play.

1511 ISNER CLINCHES THIRD SET

John Isner had his streak of consecutive service game wins ended at 110 by Kevin Anderson, who took a 5-3 lead. However, the American broke right back before forcing a tiebreak.

Isner claimed the third set 7-6(9) for a 2-1 lead in the contest which approached the three-hour mark.

1440 MELICHAR-PESCHKE INTO WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL

Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke upset sixth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu 6-3 4-6 7-5 in two hours and 16 minutes to reach the women’s doubles final.

1411 DETERMINED ISNER DRAWS LEVEL AT 1-1

Kevin Anderson fought back from a 5-0 deficit in the tiebreak but John Isner held his nerve to claim the second set 7-6(5) to level the contest at one set apiece.

A 19th ace of the match bailed American Isner out of a potentially difficult situation.

1316 ANDERSON LEADS ISNER IN BATTLE OF BIG SERVERS

Kevin Anderson edged a tight opening set 7-6(6) against American John Isner. Earlier, at 5-5, ninth seed Isner made it 100 straight service games unbroken in this year’s tournament.

1212 MEN’S SEMI-FINAL ACTION UNDER WAY

Kevin Anderson and John Isner began their semi-final contest on Centre Court on Friday.

Both players are making their 10th appearance at the All England Club. The winner will be second on the Open era list for most attempts before reaching the Wimbledon final, behind Marin Cilic (11th attempt).