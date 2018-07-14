Highlights of Wimbledon day 12

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day 12 of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (times GMT):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova celebrate winning the women's doubles final against Nicole Melichar of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Kveta Peschke REUTERS/Toby Melville

1849 BACK-TO-BACK GRAND SLAM TITLES FOR KREJCIKOVA-SINIAKOVA

Third seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated the pair of Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke 6-4 4-6 6-0 in 89 minutes to win the women’s doubles title.

The Czech pair won their first major crown at the French Open last month.

1642 KERBER DELIGHTED TO FOLLOW IN GRAF’S FOOTSTEPS

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber said that it was “amazing” to become the first German player to claim the Venus Rosewater dish since Steffi Graf in 1996.

“I knew I had to play my best tennis against Serena. It’s my second chance (in the final). I’m the next German after Steffi to win, it’s amazing.”

1633 WILLIAMS DEDICATES WIMBLEDON RUN TO MOTHERS

Beaten Wimbledon finalist Serena Williams said she was playing “for all the mums out there” after losing to an inspired opponent in Angelique Kerber.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova celebrate winning the women's doubles final with the trophies as they pose with runners up Nicole Melichar of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Kveta Peschke REUTERS/Toby Melville

The 36-year-old American returned to the tour this season after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia and became first mother in 38 years to reach the final at the All England Club.

“For all the mums out there I was playing for you today, I tried. Angelique played out of her mind. She’s an incredible person and a really good friend so I’m really happy for her, Williams said.

1625 KERBER BEATS WILLIAMS TO WIN MAIDEN WIMBLEDON CROWN

Angelique Kerber became the first German player since Steffi Graf in 1996 to lift the Wimbledon title, beating seven-times winner Serena Williams 6-3 6-3.

Contesting her first major singles final of the season and second at the All England Club, Kerber hardly put a foot wrong as she prevailed in 65 minutes.

1611 NADAL GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT

Rafael Nadal had no complaints and said the better player had prevailed on the day after his defeat by Novak Djokovic in a thrilling men’s semi-final.

“Normally I am very critical of myself. I hit great shots. I played aggressive... nothing to complain. I have not much more inside me. I give it my best. It’s fair to say that was a great match and he beat me. Well done to him. That’s sport.”

1550 KERBER TAKES OPENING SET

Angelique Kerber countered Serena Williams’ aggression to take the opening set of the final 6-3. The 11th-seeded German is looking for her first win over Williams since beating the American in the final of the 2016 Australian Open.

Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) and Angelique Kerber (GER) pose with their trophies on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

1516 ACTION UNDERWAY IN WOMEN’S FINAL

The women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber began on Centre Court.

American Williams, a seven-times Wimbledon champion, defeated Kerber the last time the pair met, in the title clash at the All England Club in 2016.

1435 DJOKOVIC EDGES PAST NADAL IN THRILLING MATCH

Novak Djokovic overcame a determined Rafael Nadal 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) 3-6 10-8 in five hours and 15 minutes to reach his fifth Wimbledon final and first since last winning the crown in 2015.

Djokovic, three times a champion at the All England Club, will take on South African Kevin Anderson on Sunday.

“It’s hard to pick the words, I am just going through things, flashbacks to the last 14 months and everything I’ve done to get here to the final against one of the best players in the world, one of the longest matches of my career. I am overwhelmed,” Djokovic said.

1301 NADAL CLAIMS FOURTH SET TO FORCE DECIDER

Nadal won the fourth set 6-3 to drag the contest into a decider. The Spaniard has prevailed in all four previous encounters against Djokovic in the semi-finals of a major.

1210 MEN’S SEMI-FINAL RESUMES WITH DJOKOVIC LEADING NADAL

Play resumed in the men’s singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Rafa Nadal under the roof on Centre Court.

Djokovic led the second seed 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) before play was suspended on Friday after the 2200 GMT deadline was reached.