Highlights of Wimbledon day eight

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day eight of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (times GMT):
1341 KERBER ADVANCES TO SEMI-FINALS IN STYLE
Angelique Kerber, a Wimbledon runner-up two years ago, moved into the last four of the tournament with a 6-3 7-5 win against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.
Jelena Ostapenko hardly broke sweat as she powered past Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova and into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in her career.
Ostapenko, seeded 12th, fired 33 winners including five aces to prevail in one hour and 22 minutes. The Latvian’s reward is a tussle with Kerber for a place in the final.
1323 DEL POTRO OUTLASTS SIMON TO MAKE QUARTER-FINALS
Argentina’s fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro overcame Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-6(1) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) in four hours and 24 minutes to set up a quarter-final contest with Rafa Nadal on Wednesday. The fourth round match was suspended due to bad light on Monday with Del Potro leading by two sets to one.
Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Ken Ferris