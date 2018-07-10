Highlights of Wimbledon day eight

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day eight of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (times GMT):

1341 KERBER ADVANCES TO SEMI-FINALS IN STYLE

Angelique Kerber, a Wimbledon runner-up two years ago, moved into the last four of the tournament with a 6-3 7-5 win against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

1336 FLAWLESS OSTAPENKO SEES OFF CIBULKOVA

Jelena Ostapenko hardly broke sweat as she powered past Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova and into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in her career.

Ostapenko, seeded 12th, fired 33 winners including five aces to prevail in one hour and 22 minutes. The Latvian’s reward is a tussle with Kerber for a place in the final.

1323 DEL POTRO OUTLASTS SIMON TO MAKE QUARTER-FINALS

Argentina’s fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro overcame Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-6(1) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) in four hours and 24 minutes to set up a quarter-final contest with Rafa Nadal on Wednesday. The fourth round match was suspended due to bad light on Monday with Del Potro leading by two sets to one.