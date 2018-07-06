Highlights of Wimbledon day five

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day five of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (times GMT):

1425 MONFILS MAKES IT INTO LAST 16 FOR FIRST TIME

Frenchman Gael Monfils reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in 10 appearances, beating last year’s semi-finalist Sam Querrey 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-2.

“I’m very happy (to make the last 16 for the first time), long time I’ve been chasing for that,” said Monfils, who will next face South African Kevin Anderson.

1325 ZVEREV PREVAILS IN COMEBACK WIN

After trailing two sets to one on Thursday, fourth seed Alexander Zverev dropped just three games on Friday to overcome American Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-7(0) 6-1 6-2 in the second round.

“Stopping yesterday two sets to one down was not a nice feeling, I came out today and knew I would have chances,” said Zverev, who will face Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis in the third round on Saturday.

“I am happy to be able to play in the third round tomorrow. The match today showed I can’t take anything for granted. I hope I can win a few more matches here and the German crowd can watch some tennis.”

1300 IMPRESSIVE ANDERSON STROLLS INTO LAST 16

U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson struck an impressive 42 winners on his way to the fourth round, beating Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 7-5.

1255 RODINA STUNS KEYS

Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina outplayed an erratic Madison Keys in a 7-5 5-7 6-4 victory to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

French Open semi-finalist Keys struggled for most of the match as she committed 48 unforced errors in a disappointing display.