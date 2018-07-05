Highlights of Wimbledon day four

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day four of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (times GMT):

1730 DEL POTRO WINS TO DRAW LEVEL WITH NALBANDIAN

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro thumped Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-4 6-1 6-2 in 95 minutes to move into the third round.

Victory for the towering Argentine meant that he matched compatriot David Nalbandian’s tally of 19 Wimbledon match victories and 86 grand-slam match wins.

1617 KONTA FAILS TO FIND WAY PAST CIBULKOVA

Briton Johanna Konta was beaten in straights by world number 33 Dominika Cibulkova, losing 6-3 6-4 in 78 minutes.

“It feels great, it was a tough draw. I can only be happy with my performance, it was a great match,” Slovakian Cibulkova said.

“It wasn’t so difficult for me, I have experienced it many times — the crowd were really nice to me. I was really happy to perform such good tennis on Centre Court.”

Konta’s defeat means she has not reached the third round at a major since last year’s Wimbledon.

1602 PELLA PESSIMISTIC ABOUT ARGENTINE SOCCER TEAM FORTUNES

Argentina’s Guido Pella believes his country cannot win another major trophy in his lifetime, adding that the success of five-times world champions Brazil had only added to his gloom.

Speaking after his epic win over Marin Cilic, the 28-year-old said he had stopped watching the World Cup after France eliminated Argentina in the round of 16.

Asked if he would be following the fortunes of their South American neighbors, Pella said with a smile: “If Brazil win the World Cup, I’ll be sad. I don’t want. Sorry.

“Because (they) have five World Cups. We have only two. To have one more it’s impossible... I’ll be dead before Argentina maybe get one more... I want to see Argentina win something.”

1540 HALEP RECOVERS FROM BAD START TO PROGRESS

World number one and top seed Simona Halep reeled off 10 games in a row after falling behind 5-3 in the first set to beat Zheng Saisai of China 7-5 6-0. Up next for the Romanian is Hsieh Su-Wei from Taiwan.

Halep, who reached the final of the Australian Open and won the French Open this year, will look to improve on her semi-final finish at the All England Club in 2014.

1452 DJOKOVIC AND KYRGIOS ADVANCE WITH EASE

Novak Djokovic hit 31 winners, including 15 aces, in his 6-1 6-2 6-3 victory over Horacio Zeballos of Argentina on Court Two.

With his 60th match win at Wimbledon, the Serbian ensured he reached the third round for the 10th consecutive year.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios also advanced in straight sets, beating Dutchman Robin Haase 6-3 6-4 7-5 in 96 minutes.

1440 NADAL TOO GOOD FOR KUKUSHKIN

Second seed Rafa Nadal beat Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4 6-3 6-4 in two hours 23 minutes to advance.

The Spaniard has now entered the third round at Wimbledon for the eighth time in his career, but for only the third time since he finished runner-up in 2011.

“He played very well,” Nadal said of his opponent. “I’m happy to be through, I think I played much better today.”

“I went on court with the determination to play at the right intensity. Happy for the victory and happy with way I played. I feel ready to compete.”

1424 KERBER RELISHING OSAKA CHALLENGE

Former world number one Angelique Kerber said she was looking forward to her first grasscourt meeting with 18th seed Naomi Osaka in the third round of Wimbledon.

Kerber has a 2-1 head-to-head record against the Japanese player, with all three matches played on hard courts. Kerber lost their only grand-slam clash at last year’s U.S. Open.

“I’m actually looking forward to playing against her on grass... I know for sure I have to play good tennis and play better than the last two matches here,” 11th seed Kerber said after beating American Claire Liu 3-6 6-2 6-4.

“We had really tough matches... I know that I have to be more aggressive, take the game in my hands.”

1401 CILIC CRASHES AGAINST ARGENTINE PELLA

Third seed Marin Cilic was stunned 3-6 1-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-5 by Argentina’s world number 82 Guido Pella in three hours 12 minutes. The Croatian, runner-up in 2017, last bowed out in the second round in 2013.

“I felt much more confident in my game, I served better and I felt so pumped,” said Pella, who reached the third round of a major for the first time.

“In the fourth set he broke my serve but I was calm... I think I was playing better than before.”

1321 ISNER HITS 64 ACES AS HE BEATS BEMELMANS

John Isner saved two match points in the fifth set to overcome Belgian Ruben Bemelmans 6-1 6-4 6-7(6) 6-7(3) 7-5 in three hours 46 minutes to reach the third round.

The big-serving American also fired 64 aces, the third-most at Wimbledon, as he extended his winning streak against qualifiers at grand slams to 10 matches.

1243 WAWRINKA DUMPED OUT BY FABBIANO

Swiss Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock 7-6(7) 6-3 7-6(6) defeat by world number 133 Thomas Fabbiano in a match that resumed on Thursday after rain halted play on Wednesday.

Italian Fabbiano saved three set points against three-times grand-slam winner Wawrinka in the second set to advance to the third round of a major for just the second time in his career.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson wrapped up his rain-interrupted match against Andreas Seppi on Court Two winning 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4.

1222 BARTY WINS BATTLE OF FORMER JUNIOR CHAMPIONS

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty beat Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 7-5 in a match between former Wimbledon girls champions.

Barty won the junior title in 2011 while Bouchard claimed the title the following year.

Victory meant that Barty has a tour-leading 12 grasscourt victories this year.

1208 GAVRILOVA KNOCKS OUT STOSUR

Daria Gavrilova eased past Australian compatriot Samantha Stosur 6-4 6-1 in 81 minutes to reach the third round at a major for just the fourth time in her career.

Victory also meant that 26th seed Gavrilova improved her career head-to-head record against 34-year-old Stosur to 3-3 after their fourth meeting of the season.

1205 OSAKA ADVANCES WITH EASY WIN OVER BOULTER

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, seeded 18th, hit 24 winners and converted three out of four break points to power past local hope Katie Boulter 6-3 6-4 and reach the third round.