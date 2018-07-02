Highlights of Wimbledon day one

(Reuters) - Highlights from day one of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (times GMT):
Sam Querrey, who got married to Abby Dixon last month, said he postponed his honeymoon plans to step up his grasscourt preparations for Wimbledon.
“We went home for three days and flew over for Queen’s (Club), if you count that as a honeymoon,” the 30-year-old American told reporters. “I don’t think she (Abby) does.”
“Maybe at the end of the year we will do a honeymoon somewhere close to where we live.”
Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer struck 35 winners in a sublime display to beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-1 6-3 6-4.
The 36-year-old Swiss will face either Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens fell at the first hurdle when she lost to unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic 6-1 6-3.
Stephens, who finished runner-up at the French Open last month, struggled throughout the opening-round encounter as she recorded 25 unforced errors.
Frenchman Lucas Pouille, seeded 17th, dropped the third set but recovered well to put away American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-3 2-6 6-3 in just over two hours.
Last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic continued his fine run on grass this season with a 6-1 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.
The third-seeded Croatian claimed the Queen’s Club crown last month for the second time in his career.
Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer stepped out on to Center Court for his match against Serbian Dusan Lajovic in a Uniqlo-branded outfit, signaling an end to his long-term association with U.S. apparel and equipment maker Nike.
1215 QUERREY BOOKS SECOND-ROUND SPOT
American Sam Querrey, seeded 11th, fired 15 aces on his way to a 6-2 6-4 6-3 victory over Australian Jordan Thompson.
Romanian Sorana Cirstea outplayed last year’s semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova in a 7-5 6-3 victory to record the first upset of the championships.
Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Clare Fallon