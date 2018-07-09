Highlights of Wimbledon day seven

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day seven of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (times GMT):

1434 KASATKINA, KERBER PROGRESS INTO NEXT ROUND

Daria Kasatkina, seeded 14th, was made to work hard before she overcame Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7(6) 6-3 6-2 in two hours and six minutes.

The Russian entered the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time in her career.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber, the highest seed left in the women’s draw at number 11, overcame a determined Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6(5).

1405 FEDERER SWATS ASIDE MANNARINO

Roger Federer needed just 16 minutes to claim the opening set against Adrian Mannarino, before coming through 6-0 7-5 6-4 to reach his 15th quarter-final in 16 appearances. The defending champion has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon.

1400 CIBULKOVA MORE CONFIDENT ON GRASS

Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova said playing on grasscourts had helped her counter the big servers in the women’s game.

“I love to play on grass because the balls, they are jumping pretty low. That can be my advantage,” Cibulkova told reporters.

“I’m not a big server, but I return well. Here I feel even I play against big servers, I can return better here.

“Maybe these small details, they are coming together and that’s why I can play so well on the grass.”

1335 GERMAN GOERGES THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Julia Goerges, whose previous five Wimbledon campaigns ended in the first round, produced a clinical display to beat Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 in their fourth round clash. The German 13th seed prevailed in 75 minutes and meets Kiki Bertens next.

1224 PLISKOVA LATEST SEED TO CRASH OUT

Seventh-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova suffered a 6-3 7-6(1) defeat by Kiki Bertens on Monday. With Pliskova’s exit, the top 10 seeds in the women’s draw have crashed out of the tournament.

Dominika Cibulkova powered past Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 6-1 while Jelena Ostapenko came from 5-2 down in the first set to knock out Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(4) 6-0.