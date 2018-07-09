Highlights of Wimbledon day seven

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day seven of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (times GMT):

1335 GERMAN GOERGES THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Julia Goerges, whose previous five Wimbledon campaigns ended in the first round, produced a clinical display to beat Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 in their fourth round clash. The German 13th seed prevailed in 75 minutes and meets Kiki Bertens next.

1224 PLISKOVA LATEST SEED TO CRASH OUT

Seventh-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova suffered a 6-3 7-6(1) defeat by Kiki Bertens on Monday. With Pliskova’s exit, the top 10 seeds in the women’s draw have crashed out of the tournament.

Dominika Cibulkova powered past Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 6-1 while Jelena Ostapenko came from 5-2 down in the first set to knock out Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(4) 6-0.