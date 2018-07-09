FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 9, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Highlights of Wimbledon day seven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day seven of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (times GMT):

1335 GERMAN GOERGES THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Julia Goerges, whose previous five Wimbledon campaigns ended in the first round, produced a clinical display to beat Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 in their fourth round clash. The German 13th seed prevailed in 75 minutes and meets Kiki Bertens next.

1224 PLISKOVA LATEST SEED TO CRASH OUT

Seventh-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova suffered a 6-3 7-6(1) defeat by Kiki Bertens on Monday. With Pliskova’s exit, the top 10 seeds in the women’s draw have crashed out of the tournament.

Dominika Cibulkova powered past Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 6-1 while Jelena Ostapenko came from 5-2 down in the first set to knock out Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(4) 6-0.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell and Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.