Highlights of Wimbledon day six

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day six of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (times GMT):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the third round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

1915 DJOKOVIC’S TITLE BID GATHERS MOMENTUM

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame a slow start and a partisan crowd to book a place in the second week, beating British number one Kyle Edmund 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in just under three hours.

The Serb will next face Russian Karen Khachanov for the first time for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I am just glad to come through this challenge in four sets,” Djokovic said. “I have had plenty of success at Wimbledon in the last decade and I am very grateful for that.”

Edmund’s defeat means no British singles player has reached the second week at Wimbledon for the first time since 2007.

1815 ZVEREV BOWS OUT

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev continues to fall short at Grand Slams as the German was knocked out by world number 138 Ernests Gulbis 7-6(2) 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-0 in the third round.

Latvian qualifier Gulbis will face either Australia’s Nick Kyrgios or Japan’s Kei Nishikori in his first Wimbledon fourth round appearance on Monday.

“I didn’t think I could win after losing the third set and having served for the set, but he got tired and I played smarter, so I am really glad,” Gulbis said.

1605 KERBER CRUISES PAST OSAKA

Former finalist Angelique Kerber struck 23 winners in a 6-2 6-4 win over Japan’s Naomi Osaka to reach the second week at Wimbledon for a third year in a row.

Kerber will next meet Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, who ousted 27th seed Carla Suarez Navarro earlier on Saturday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2018. Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his third round match against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I tried to play my game, be aggressive, and enjoy being on Center Court,” the 30-year-old German said. “It is magical to play in front of the amazing fans here.

“I am just trying to focus on myself, every round trying to play better and improve my level, and enjoy the time on and off the court.”

1500 UNSEEDED BUT DANGEROUS CIBULKOVA INTO LAST 16

Dominika Cibulkova, who was edged out of the seedings to accommodate new mum Serena Williams, continued her impressive progress by defeating 15th seed Elise Mertens 6-2 6-2.

1455 HSIEH HAILS SPECIAL WIN

Making 10th main draw appearance at Wimbledon, Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei said her relaxed approach to the season has been crucial to her progress to the fourth round for the first time.

“This is the first time I have beaten the world number one, it is amazing,” said the world number 48 Hsieh after beating world number one Simona Halep.

“This year I have tried to enjoy more, not just tennis but life, food, strawberries and cream, lobster. I am really enjoying playing tennis. I just feel free on the court.”

1430 HSIEH STUNS HALEP IN COMEBACK WIN

World number one Simona Halep suffered a surprise exit from the tournament after she was beaten 3-6 6-4 7-5 by Taiwan’s unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei in the third round.

The defeat means nine of the top 10 seeds in the women’s draw have fallen in the first week. Czech Karolina Pliskova, the seventh seed, is the only one left in the draw.

1425 NADAL SAILS THROUGH

Second seed Rafa Nadal has booked a place in the fourth round, beating Australian teenager Alex De Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 in just over two hours.

The result ensures the Spaniard will retain his number one crown at the end of the tournament.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2018 Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning the third round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

“A positive match against a player with a lot of energy, some tough moments,” Nadal said.

When asked about playing in front of a Royal Box full of athletes, he said: “Playing in front of very important people from sport around the world is always a big honor, we talk the same language and it’s great to have all these people.

“I am just happy to be in the fourth round again. I’ll go and watch some football - England, it’s coming home or not?”

1315 OSTAPENKO ENJOYS BAGEL FOR LUNCH

Latvia’s 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko needed just 62 minutes to put away Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko in a 6-0 6-4 victory.

Making her fourth appearance at Wimbledon, Ostapenko will look to improve on her run to the quarter-finals last year.

1305 DEL POTRO MARCHES ON

Fifth seed Argentine Juan Martin del Potro has reached the second week of the championships without dropping a set after beating Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3.

1255 RAONIC MOVES INTO LAST 16

Big-hitting Canadian Milos Raonic, the 2016 finalist, has reached the fourth round after beating Austrian Dennis Novak 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5 6-2.

Raonic fired 28 aces and won 87 percent of points on his first serve.

1200 KASATKINA PASSES BARTY TEST, FACES VAN UYTVANCK NEXT

Russian’s 14th seed Daria Kasatkina roared back from 4-1 down in the opening set to beat Australian Ashleigh Barty 7-5 6-3 in the third round.

The 21-year-old Kasatkina, who reached the French Open quarter-finals earlier this year, has now progressed to the second week at the All England Club for the first time in her career.

She will next face Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck, who followed up her surprise win over defending champion Garbine Muguruza by beating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-2 6-3.