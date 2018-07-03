Highlights of Wimbledon day two

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day two of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (times GMT):

1345 MUGURUZA EASES PAST BROADY

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza booked a place in the second round with a 6-2 7-5 victory over British wildcard Naomi Broady.

1315 NISHIKORI RECOVERS TO REACH ROUND TWO

Japan’s Kei Nishikori overcame a mid-match blip to beat American qualifier Christian Harrison 6-2 4-6 7-6(3) 6-2.

Up next for the 24th seed is Australian Bernard Tomic, who ousted Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round.

1235 DEL POTRO MARCHES ON

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro fired 22 aces on his way to a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over German Peter Gojowczyk.

The big-hitting Argentine’s best performance at Wimbledon came in 2013, when he reached the semi-finals.

1230 HOME FAVORITE KONTA ADVANCES

British number one Johanna Konta was made to work hard for a 7-5 7-6(7) victory over Russian youngster Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Konta last year became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since 1978.

“First rounds are always tricky,” she said. “Both players are trying to find their footing.

“I’m playing this championship independent of what happened last year. Last year gave me memories and valuable experience, but I’m older and a little wiser.”

1215 RECORD-BREAKER LOPEZ OFF TO FLYING START

Spain’s Feliciano Lopez, making a record 66th consecutive Grand Slam appearance, reached the second round with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Argentine Federico Delbonis.

1200 AUSSIE DUO POST CONVINCING WINS

Australia’s Daria Gavrilova, seeded 26th, did not face a single break point in a convincing 6-2 6-3 victory over American qualifier Caroline Dolehide.

Gavrilova’s compatriot Ashleigh Barty finished with 33 winners as she defeated Swiss Stefanie Voegele 7-5 6-3.